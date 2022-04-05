A frightening incident turned into a viral moment for B. Simone, but she wasn't even aware that someone what taking photos of her. People have been on high alert as more stories of public shootings have risen in recent years, and according to a social media user, gunfire erupted while they were shopping. Reports stated that three women were shot at a mall, one pronounced dead at the scene and the two others rushed to the hospital, and while a cause has yet to be determined, someone posted about the shooting while sharing a photo of B. Simone.

"And guess who locked in the back of H&M with me," the person captioned the image. "B Simone [face palm emoji] I swear I bet she don't wanna come back to Norfolk anymore.... cousin [redacted name] got a good snap shot for us lol yeah he back here too [face palm emoji]."

The moment was scary for all involved and B. Simone didn't appreciate being photographed without her consent. She took to her Instagram Story to call out the person for being insensitive.

"The fact that people think it's okay and 'normal' to take pictures of you and post without asking is mind blowing [face palm emoji]," she wrote. "Sneaky ****.... We literally running for our lives running from bullets and someone goes 'are you B.Simone can we take a pic'... that's weird AF."

She also shared a post from someone else that read, "Whoever took that pic of B when we were all hiding in a stock room after literally running for our lives is nasty. That's some sick **** for real." Some have argued that public figures should be open to being photographed regardless of the situation, while others agreed with B. Simone, stating that taking a picture during a moment such as this was inappropriate.

