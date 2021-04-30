Cypress Hill member B-Real has earned his place in the pantheon of hip-hop legends, and as such, his words carry a certain weight. As it happens, the rapper slash marijuana aficionado recently held it down with an appearance on Tony A. Da Wizard’s Roadium Radio, where he opened up about a variety of topics. During the conversation, B-Real took a moment to issue a few choice words for comedian and notorious hip-hop critic Steve Harvey.

Suffice it to say, B is far from a fan. Around the one-hour-and-forty-three-minute mark, Tony notes that Steve Harvey was originally hired at Los Angeles radio station 92.3 The Real, with the intention of competing with Big Boy, who was hosting at Power 106. "Realistically at the time, nobody could compete with Big Boy," explains B-Real. "But they thought bringing in Steve Harvey would be the lick, cause he's a comedian and they thought he'd bring something new to the table."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“We knew him cause he was a famous comedian," recalls B-Real. "But, we also knew him because he was overtly against hip-hop. He would speak against it, like ‘Man, fuck that shit ain’t music. Y’all don’t know how to talk to women, y’all be disrespecting the women and all this violent shit.’ Like just keying in on all the negative and not the positives. Like the groups like Public Enemy and KRS One, Queen Latifah, all these rappers pumping positivity. He'd only key in on the gangsta shit."

"So here they're bringing Steve Harvey in, and they're competing with Power 106 for 'where is the home of hip-hop," notes B. "They bring in this dude who is totally anti-hip-hop. We were like, this shit contradicts what this station is about, where hip-hop lives. This is where hip-hop lives and you gotta guy that is shitting on hip-hop every fuc*ing chance he gets. And he still does it to this day. Whenever he gets a chance, he will dog hip-hop...You're making money off this station, that's based off of Latinos and Black folks who love hip-hop."

B-Real cites a modern example of Harvey's hip-hop hate, which resurfaced after the Earth, Wind, and Fire vs. The Isley Bros Verzuz. "He went out of his way to dog hip-hop," notes B-Real. "See, hip-hop ain't got this type of swag, blah blah. Constantly shitting on our genre, man. So for me, I'm always like 'fuck that dude.' He's ain't even that funny. He's shitting on something that saved a lot of black and brown lives, and that's something he should be celebrating."

Check out B-Real's thoughts on Steve Harvey, and much more, on the lastest episode of Roadium Radio with Tony A Da Wizard. For more from B-Real, check out his appearance on the recent Serial Killers album right here.

WATCH: B-Real on Roadium Radio with Tony A Da Wizard