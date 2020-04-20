B-Real, Berner, & Xzibit Spark Up On "Los Meros"

On Friday, the legendary B-Real came through with his brand new album Los Meros, a collaboration project with his fellow stoner and genuine marijuana baron Berner. While the entire project serves as a solid 4/20 playlist complete with smoke-friendly jams, there's something undeniably badass about a title track that features the lyrical stylings of Mr. X to the Z himself, Xzibit.

Described by B-Real as a "beast" in the booth, Xzibit makes the most of his appearance by laying down hard-hitting bars -- as has always been the case. No stranger to bodying piano-driven instrumentals, X closes out the track with some calculated threats. "People say patience is virtue," he spits. "But I'ma send napalm grenades to hurt you." An emphatic conclusion to B-Real and Berner's classy yet badass anthem -- one they both happened to body, with Real's iconic cadence sounding as comfortable spitting as ever. Check it out for yourself below, and sound off -- did Berner and B-Real deliver with Los Meros?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Weight like a freight train, and bang like a Hussein

If shit gets strange, boomerang my change

People say patience is virtue

But I'ma send napalm grenades to hurt you

