mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

B-Real, Berner, & Xzibit Spark Up On "Los Meros"

Mitch Findlay
April 20, 2020 16:48
195 Views
10
1
2020 Bern One Entertainment2020 Bern One Entertainment
2020 Bern One Entertainment
Bern One EntertainmentBern One Entertainment
Bern One Entertainment

Los Meros
B-Real Feat. Berner & Xzibit

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

B-Real, Berner, and Xzibit can out smoke the entire continent, if "Los Meros" is any indication.


On Friday, the legendary B-Real came through with his brand new album Los Meros, a collaboration project with his fellow stoner and genuine marijuana baron Berner. While the entire project serves as a solid 4/20 playlist complete with smoke-friendly jams, there's something undeniably badass about a title track that features the lyrical stylings of Mr. X to the Z himself, Xzibit.

Described by B-Real as a "beast" in the booth, Xzibit makes the most of his appearance by laying down hard-hitting bars -- as has always been the case. No stranger to bodying piano-driven instrumentals, X closes out the track with some calculated threats. "People say patience is virtue," he spits. "But I'ma send napalm grenades to hurt you." An emphatic conclusion to B-Real and Berner's classy yet badass anthem -- one they both happened to body, with Real's iconic cadence sounding as comfortable spitting as ever. Check it out for yourself below, and sound off -- did Berner and B-Real deliver with Los Meros?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Weight like a freight train, and bang like a Hussein
If shit gets strange, boomerang my change
People say patience is virtue
But I'ma send napalm grenades to hurt you

B-Real
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  195
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
B-Real Berner Xzibit los meros
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS B-Real, Berner, & Xzibit Spark Up On "Los Meros"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject