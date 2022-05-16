It began as a way to pass the quarantine days with live music from our favorite artists and now, Verzuz is a money-making empire. Tens of millions of people turned into Instagram Live to collectively celebrate hitmakers and icons of yesteryear, but the show fans grew to love is developing into something new altogether—and rather rapidly.

We've seen that now, Verzuz is a live concert with all of the bells and whistles to make it an unforgettable experience, and over the weekend, we watched as Onyx and Cypress Hill joined together for Fight Night on Triller.

This Verzuz was slightly different than the majority of the others as the two mega-Hip Hop collectives performed on Triller, which is subscription-based, for a boxing match. Although both Onyx and Cypress Hill were thrilled about the opportunity to relive their classics, the latter's B-Real tweeted that there was a level of disappointment with this one.

"I have to say although it was great to rock w/ our brothers @ONYX_HQ in the Verzuz battle, I feel like @verzuzonline shorted us all by not running it on Ig live like all other battles," he wrote. "They made it a ppv event & made the battle a side show for the boxing matches instead. IMO."

B-Real wasn't the only person to hold this sentiment and i

