B-Real & Berner Smoke Out On "Los Meros" Ft. Rick Ross & More

Aron A.
April 20, 2020 13:28
Los Meros
B-Real & Berner

Just in time for 4/20, B-Real and Berner join forces on "Los Meros."


Berner and B-Real have teamed up once again, and just in time for 4/20. The pair of rappers are leaders in the world of cannabis and on their latest project, Los Meros that dropped on Friday, they bring together all things great about cannabis and hip-hop. Laced up with fifteen tracks in total, the project includes features from some of the greats of all eras from all around the nation to bring the vision alive. Rick Ross, Dave East, Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign are some of the major names attached to tracklist buy Los Meros also enlists lyricists like Demrick and legends like Paul Wall, Trick Trick, and Everlast.

B-Real and Berner's Los Meros adds to their collection of collab projects following the three installments of Prohibition

B-Real Berner Dave East Rick Ross Demrick Wiz Khalifa Ty Dolla $ign
