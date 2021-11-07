B-Lovee Shares New Visual For His Track, “My Everything”

Earlier this week, B-Lovee dropped off a music video for his latest single, “My Everything.” The visual shows the rapper turning up and partying surrounded by his friends and lots of beautiful women, some of whom he gets up close and personal with.

“She actin’ naughty, she want me to spank it/Bad lil’ bitch not basic, give you my time, you better not waste it,” the rapper spits at the top of the track before following up with other well-structured verses that keep up with the beat perfectly.

“MY EVERYTHING VIDEO OUTT NOW RUSHHH THATT NEWW MUSIC ONDA WAY! LETS START TRENDING!!” the caption on B-Lovee’s latest Instagram post reads. He first dropped the single back in mid-October, but the accompanying video makes it that much more fun to listen to.

At the end of last month, the recording artist teamed up with Eli Drako for “Bands,” and he’s also shared singles like “SPOT EM,” “IYKYK,” “Out of It,” and “Neaky” throughout 2021.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ask around town, you know I ain't basic (grrah, grrah-grrah)

If I give you some time, I just hope you don't waste it (grh)

Baby girl come here, come here, let me taste it

Ever catch you cheatin', I'ma up and flame it (grrah-grrah)