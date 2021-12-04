mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

B Lovee Rides High Off Of The Success Of "My Everything" With New Project

Aron A.
December 04, 2021 12:09
823 Views
22
0
My Everything
B-Lovee

Including "My Everything" parts 2 and 3 featuring G Herbo and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.


B-Lovee became one of the most promising artists out of the New York scene, but it's largely due to the success of "My Everything." The smooth Mary J. Blige sample meets a gruff flow, detailing a more unconventional side of love. The song has earned serious traction on social media, including TikTok. 

This week, the rapper returned with his latest project of the same name as the single. With eight songs in total, My Everything boasts all three versions of the titular song, including verses from G Herbo and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The project also includes features from Gyptian and Kay Flock (who appears twice).

Check out B-Lovee's new project below and sound off in the comments with your favorite song off of My Everything

