South Bronx rapper B-Lovee has one of the biggest rap songs of the last few months with "My Everything," which picked up a lot of organic traction before blowing up on social media. Now, people are using the song on TikTok and performing Saucy Santana's dance moves in their videos, which may have slightly inflated Saucy's ego.

At his album release party on Wednesday night (January 5) for Keep It Playa, Saucy Santana was caught on video asking the DJ to stop the music after playing "My Everything," telling the audience that he "already made him blow him." B-Lovee seemingly responded to the drama on Thursday with a message on Instagram.

"I DONT GOT NOTHING AGAINST NOBODY JUST DONT PLAY WITH MY NAME ON BRO CAUSE I DONT CARE BOUT NUN OF THAT SH*T CAN GO LEFT," wrote B-Lovee.









The message was broadcast on all the hottest hip-hop blog pages, catching Saucy Santana's attention. He responded, saying, "Caresha PLZ! I said what I said. ALEXA play 'Where The Shisha' at MY MF release party."

That wasn't the only thing that popped off at the party last night, as it has also been reported that Alexis Skyy and Akbar V got into an altercation. After a security guard accidentally pulled at Alexis' wig, it allegedly hit the ground and Akbar swooped it up and pretended as though she snatched it. Read more about that here.

What do you think of the budding feud between B-Lovee and Saucy Santana?











