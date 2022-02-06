B-Lovee Kicks Off The Year With "Don't Change"

Over the past year or two, drill rap has emerged as the most prominent hip-hop sub-genre out of New York. With this has come multiple burgeoning artists, ready to take their careers to the next level. Among these is 21-year-old B-Lovee, who just saw a major 2021 campaign containing collaborations with Kay Flock and A Boogie wit da Hoodie.

Now, B-Lovee is ready to keep growing his fan base, releasing his new single "Don't Change" on Feb. 4. The production for "Don't Change" was provided by 5ive Beats, famous for providing Pop Smoke and Quavo their beat for "Aim For The Moon," as well as his work with prominent British drill rappers.

Over the sample of Jeremih's 2010 hit "Love Don't Change," B-Love employs his aggressive, in your face flow to craft a gnarly atmosphere on the track.

Check out B-Lovee's first song of 2022 below.

Quotable Lyrics

For one night, that's my wife

With her knees, she like Megan

Lookin' nice, just my type

Just like that, what she sayin’

Hit her in the back, let her know I ain't playin'

Got him runnin' laps even though I ain't spray it

And I'm just tryna know what he sayin'