mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

B-Lovee Kicks Off The Year With "Don't Change"

Thomas Galindo
February 06, 2022 18:08
0 Views
00
0
Columbia RecordsColumbia Records
Columbia Records

Don't Change
B-Lovee

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Rising New York drill rapper stays on fire in 2022.


Over the past year or two, drill rap has emerged as the most prominent hip-hop sub-genre out of New York. With this has come multiple burgeoning artists, ready to take their careers to the next level. Among these is 21-year-old B-Lovee, who just saw a major 2021 campaign containing collaborations with Kay Flock and A Boogie wit da Hoodie.

Now, B-Lovee is ready to keep growing his fan base, releasing his new single "Don't Change" on Feb. 4. The production for "Don't Change" was provided by 5ive Beats, famous for providing Pop Smoke and Quavo their beat for "Aim For The Moon," as well as his work with prominent British drill rappers.

Over the sample of Jeremih's 2010 hit "Love Don't Change," B-Love employs his aggressive, in your face flow to craft a gnarly atmosphere on the track.

Check out B-Lovee's first song of 2022 below.

Quotable Lyrics
For one night, that's my wife
With her knees, she like Megan
Lookin' nice, just my type
Just like that, what she sayin’
Hit her in the back, let her know I ain't playin'
Got him runnin' laps even though I ain't spray it
And I'm just tryna know what he sayin'

B-Lovee
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  0
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
B-Lovee
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS B-Lovee Kicks Off The Year With "Don't Change"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject