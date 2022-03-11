B-Lovee & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Reunite On "Boom Boom"

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and B-Lovee have returned following the arrival of "Hit Different" to share a new collaborative track called "Boom Boom," which finds the two New Yorkers going back and forth over a beat that fans have been anxiously waiting to hear since it was teased in a snippet online.

"30 on me, I swear I might oot up tonight / I might slide through his block and then shoot off a bike / Little shorty a thot, she my boo for the night / He get boomed tryna reach for some ice," are among the bars the B dropped off.

"Been waiting on this heat since the snippet," one listener wrote in the YouTube comments. "Glad to say it's just as fire as I thought [and] even more." Others added, "Can't wait for flock to get out y'all, the best dynamic dup in rap rn frfr. Good shit B-Lovee hold it down," and "B-Lovee the prince of New York and A Boogie the king, they should drop a collab album. This shit fire."

Stream the pair's recently released "Hit Different" here, and let us know if you're rocking with "Boom Boom" in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics:

30 on me, I swear I might oot up tonight

I might slide through his block and then shoot off a bike

Little shorty a thot, she my boo for the night

He get boomed tryna reach for some ice