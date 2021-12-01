Stephen Curry and his SC30 Inc. brand, is bringing on University of Connecticut Women's Basketball player, star freshman Azzi Fudd.

With college student-athletes now able to be compensated across the country, SC30 brand and Fudd aim to do much more for her future than just be an outlet for payment. Detailed by ESPN, this 'wide-ranging- partnership between Curry's brand and Fudd, will help and support in assisting her successes on and off the court, providing the top recruit with an opportunity to build her brand and image likeness.

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Fudd, one of the best players in all of high school basketball coming out, recently and fittingly committed to UCONN, one of the most well-regarded basketball programs in the country. SC30 brand looks to help enhance Fudd's exposure and opportunity to develop her brand as she begins her promising collegiate career, and the star recruit spoke about its significance and also credited Steph Curry, when the announcement was made official.

Azzi Fudd said, via ESPN, "Since I first met Steph at his camp a few years ago, I've stayed connected to him and have always admired his incredible talent and accomplishments, but also his humility and the impact he has on people. As I continue to focus on becoming the best player and student I can be while in college, I also look forward to broadening my understanding of business and life beyond basketball. This partnership with Steph and his SC30 team will help me do that. I'm really excited about everything we'll do together in the future."

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Stephen Curry also expressed excitement and confidence in bringing Azzi on to the brand, saying:

"Azzi Fudd is the vest choice to start a brand relationship like this because she is the next face of women's basketball and has been part of SC30 Inc. and the Curry Brand family since she was an invitee to the All-American Camp," Curry said.

"For me, this is the right time because I have identified the platforms that I have, aligning purpose over profit, and the ability to collaborate with the right partners for the right opportunities. I want to be able to unlock that for Azzi, and for other talented athletes and influencers that see the world the same way I do."

Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch

With Azzi Fudd's talent and aspirations, and someone like Curry in her corner, the sky is the limit for the young basketball star.

