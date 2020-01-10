Now that Azriel Clary is reportedly home with her family, the 21-year-old has been taking her life back. For years, Azriel has been living with R. Kelly and his other girlfriend, 24-year-old Joycelyn Savage, but since the singer was taken into custody, his empire has crumbled. Days ago, the world watched in horror as Azriel and Joycelyn reunited at Kelly's Chicago Trump Tower apartment they all once cohabitated. Videos quickly circulated showing the young ladies verbally arguing with each other before the altercation turned physical.

"Joycelyn is sadly in jail for assault, I thank everyone for sending me lots of love and prayers. You all will know everything sooner than later. 🦋🙏🏿," Azriel tweeted. Following their altercation, Joycelyn was arrested for domestic battery. Azriel also accused Joycelyn of having sex with her when she was underage. "I woke up today happy but torn, I didn’t come to Chicago for Robert... only for Joy, whom he purposely separated us because he knew I’d try to make her go home," Azriel later wrote. "Please pray for Joy, this is just tough love so she can come to her own realization at her own timing. ❤️."

On Friday, TMZ shared a report stating that Azriel is ready to work with authorities against Kelly, but she's allegedly afraid of the repercussions. "She's come to a realization that Kelly played mind games and manipulated her since she moved out of his Trump Tower condo and reconnected with her family," the outlet states. TMZ added that Clary is also nervous because she's lied to federal authorities in the past to help Kelly, so it's unclear if she will face any charges for that. Azriel also reportedly signed a non-disclosure agreement with Kelly so she may not be able to share her story publicly without facing legal issues.

Meanwhile, Joycelyn has reportedly been released from jail. Kelly's attorney, Steve Greenberg, issued a statement saying that Azriel and Joycelyn staged their fight and Azriel signed a document swearing she didn't have sexual intercourse with Kelly when she was a minor.