As R. Kelly headlines have been geared more toward how he's faring behind bars, there haven't been as many updates on his former "girlfriends" Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage. The two young women who once shared a living space with the disgraced singer are reportedly not on speaking terms, and they were even involved in a physical altercation at the top of the year. That incident resulted in Joycelyn's arrest, but it was reported that Azriel Clary refused to cooperate with authorities so charges against Savage were dropped.

Throughout the year, Azriel has spoken out about her time with R. Kelly and her feelings about missing Joycelyn, but she returned today (October 7) with something a tad different. The 22-year-old wanted to show the world what she's working with, so Azriel posted photos and video to her social media pages that were quickly labeled Thirst Traps.

On Instagram, she captioned her post by writing, "What do u want for dinner?" while on Twitter she added, "Today I got time." Supporters of R. Kelly didn't bat an eye before they took to Clary's comments, denouncing her sexy photos and telling her that if she was a victim, she wouldn't behave in such a way. However, those who have advocated for Kelly's imprisonment argued on her behalf as they don't see how her photos can take away from her allegedly experiences with the singer. Check out the posts below.