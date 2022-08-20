Azizi Gibson Unleashes "You Reap What You Sew" Album Feat. Freddie Gibbs, Issa Gold & More

For his latest offering, Frankfurt-born recording artist Azizi Gibson has dropped off 17 tracks with the help of friends like Issa Gold, Freddie Gibbs, AKTHESAVIOR, Ferg.JP, and Akeem Mimiko.

Preceded by singles like "Crooks & Castles," "Hate To Say It," "Within," "Stoopid," and "Zelda's Lullaby," You Reap What You Sew arrived at midnight on Friday (August 19), and follows 2021's This is not an Album. This is a Killer Playlist Vol. 1 and 2020's Reaping The Benefits.

"NEW ALBUM OUT NOW. You Reap What You Sew, it's finally here!" the rapper wrote on Instagram while promoting his work. "After two years I finally got another project for you. Shout out to all the folks that made this happen."

From the looks of the comment section, "M Word" and "Zelda's Lullaby" have already emerged as fan favourites, though we've been loving his collab with Gibbs the most.

Stream You Reap What You Sew on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

You Reap What You Sew Tracklist:

1. Scrape Em

2. Hate Less

3. Crooks & Castles

4. Serenade (feat. Issa Gold)

5. Hate To Say It (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

6. M Word

7. Love Jones

8. Within (feat. Issa Gold)

9. Lick On Your Butt skit

10. Phoenix

11. Stoopid

12. Brown Skin

13. Mobster

14. That Ain't Nice

15. Black & Proud (feat. AKTHESAVIOR)

16. Zelda's Lullaby

17. Timeless (feat. Ferg.Jp & Akeem Mimiko)