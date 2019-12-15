Azizi Gibson Unleashes Chimera Act

Azizi Gibson is back with a new project. Entitled Chimera Act, the album includes features from AK The Savior, DJ Paul, and Kamandi. Running for 14 tracks, Chimera Act is an experimental and introspective piece that finds Gibson in his most creative space yet. The project was supported by the single "5 Page Letter," which also came with an expressive music video. Gibson has been slowly gaining a cult-like fan base and solidifying his status as a potent lyricist.

Chimera Act is able to offer fans an experimental and unique sound without alienating those who don't want to listen to something too esoteric. Gibson's maturity is on full display here, as he opens up to fans about his own struggles and battles over the course of his lifetime. If you're looking for something fresh, look no further than Chimera Act.