Azizi Gibson Is "Reaping The Benefits" On New Album Ft. Tate Kobang, AKTHESAVIOR, & More

Azizi Gibson came through with his latest project, Reaping The Benefits, this week, which includes features from the likes of Tate Kobang, AKTHESAVIOR, Akeem Mimiko, Ferg.JP, and Kamandi. The alt-hip-hop artist has followed up his 2019 offering, Chimera Act, with this fresh new body of work that sees him at his most refined. Featuring previously released singles "Kamazi," "Now I Give No Phucks" with frequent collaborator, producer Kamandi, and "Change That Back" with The Underachievers' AKTHESAVIOR, Reaping The Benefits sits at ten tracks total, and Azizi takes advantage of every second. Azizi continues to fight his demons in his music, using this medium is a mode of expressing the darkness that often enters his mind.

Unfortunately, like most of the players in the music industry, Azizi was forced to postpone his Follow The Leader tour as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, so hopefully Reaping The Benefits will hold down his fans until he can hit the road again. Give Azizi's latest effort a listen and let us know what you think.

Reaping The Benefits Tracklist

1. Tear Drops

2. D.I.D

3. Year of the Dog ft. Tate Kobang

4. Kamikaze

5. Overtime

6. Sailors End

7. Should Have Cheated ft. Ferg.JP & Akeem Mimiko

8. Superman

9. Change That Back ft. AKTHESAVIOR

10. Now I Give No Phucks ft. Kamandi