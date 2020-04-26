mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Azizi Gibson Is "Reaping The Benefits" On New Album Ft. Tate Kobang, AKTHESAVIOR, & More

Lynn S.
April 26, 2020 14:11
0 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Reaping The Benefits
Azizi Gibson

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Azizi Gibson delivered some new heat in the form of "Reaping The Benefits," with contributions from Tate Kobang, AKTHESAVIOR, and more.


Azizi Gibson came through with his latest project, Reaping The Benefits, this week, which includes features from the likes of Tate Kobang, AKTHESAVIOR, Akeem Mimiko, Ferg.JP, and Kamandi. The alt-hip-hop artist has followed up his 2019 offering, Chimera Act, with this fresh new body of work that sees him at his most refined. Featuring previously released singles "Kamazi," "Now I Give No Phucks" with frequent collaborator, producer Kamandi, and "Change That Back" with The Underachievers' AKTHESAVIOR, Reaping The Benefits sits at ten tracks total, and Azizi takes advantage of every second. Azizi continues to fight his demons in his music, using this medium is a mode of expressing the darkness that often enters his mind.

Unfortunately, like most of the players in the music industry, Azizi was forced to postpone his Follow The Leader tour as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, so hopefully Reaping The Benefits will hold down his fans until he can hit the road again. Give Azizi's latest effort a listen and let us know what you think. 

Reaping The Benefits Tracklist

1. Tear Drops
2. D.I.D
3. Year of the Dog ft. Tate Kobang
4. Kamikaze
5. Overtime
6. Sailors End
7. Should Have Cheated ft. Ferg.JP & Akeem Mimiko
8. Superman
9. Change That Back ft. AKTHESAVIOR
10. Now I Give No Phucks ft. Kamandi

Azizi Gibson Tate Kobang AKTHESAVIOR Ferg.JP Akeem Mimiko Kamandi
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Azizi Gibson Is "Reaping The Benefits" On New Album Ft. Tate Kobang, AKTHESAVIOR, & More
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject