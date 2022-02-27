Azizi Gibson Exposes "Crooks & Castles" On New Single

Maryland-raised, LA-based lyricist Azizi Gibson has not looked back since dropping out of college at the beginning of 2010. Good for at least one, sometimes multiple, projects a year, Gibson's crucial storytelling and elite ability to slither along boom-bap hip-hop production is beloved by his fans.

His skill has helped him attract assists from recent features like Freddie Gibbs on January's "Hate To Say It" and Big K.R.I.T on his 2016 hit "Issues." Now, Azizi Gibson is back for his second single of 2022, dropping "Crooks & Castles" on Friday (Feb. 25).

Azizi explained on his Instagram that he has an album coming within the next 30 days, as "Crooks & Castles" serves as a tune-up promotional single to prepare fans.

Calling himself "the Reaper," he considers this new track his natural habitat, as he rides the daunting, eerie production with ease, finding unique pockets on the instrumental to showcase his intimidating bars.

Check out "Crooks & Castles" by Azizi Gibson below.

Quotable Lyrics

Hoochies on my hip again, left me cause I fell in love with dividends

It's riveting, you think I wouldn't get more off of more ends

All I showed you was the deceit in your friends

Tried to f**k me as soon as they got a chance, damn