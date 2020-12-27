mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Azizi Gibson & Shofu Reflect On The Year The Was On "Baileys + Bullshit"

Alexander Cole
December 27, 2020 11:55
Image via Azizi Gibson

Azizi Gibson returns with a new anthem on the perils of 2020.


2020 has been an absolutely awful year for a lot of reasons. Back in January, Kobe Bryant passed away alongside his daughter Gianna and not long after, the Coronavirus was declared a deadly pandemic. Since then, nothing good has happened and with the year coming to an end, numerous artists are looking to reflect on the year that was. With Azizi Gibson's new track "Baileys + Bullshit" featuring Shofu, that's exactly what he does.

Throughout the track, we get numerous references to 2020 including the quarantine that seemingly won't end. Gibson also makes sure to pay homage to Gigi and Kobe, noting just how much he looked up to Kobe throughout his youth. As a whole, it's a great track that will certainly act as a piece of catharsis for those who are fed up with 2020.

Quotable Lyrics:

Rest in peace to Gigi
Rest in peace to Kobe
Used to act like I was him and 
N**** couldn't nobody hold me

