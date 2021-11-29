Azizi Gibson & Issa Gold Connect On "Within"

Azizi Gibson's remained a fixture of the underground rap scene over the past few years. The rapper's delivered a consistent stream of music through the pandemic and after it including some solid collaborations. He teamed up with AKTHESAVIOR of The Underachievers for "Genesis." Now, he returns with a new single alongside the under half of UA.

Azizi Gibson and Issa Gold have teamed up for their new collaboration, "Within." Gibson and Gold bring smooth vibes on this one, delivering a perfect song for your smoke sessions.

Azizi Gibson came through with his latest project, This Is Not An Album. This Is A Killer Playlist Vol. 1 a little over a week ago. His latest release is a sign that he has more in the vault to unload.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't invest in small shares, was a long year

N***a burned a 100 squares, and didn't even shed a whole tear

I been prepared

My parents raised me to be strong

When I ain't belong, I ride the storm until it meets the calm