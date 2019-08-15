Azealia Banks will be taking a break from taking shots at everyone and their mother - most recently accusing Nicki Minaj of manipulating Megan Thee Stallion - to premiere her new album overseas. She posted an all-black poster on Instagram this morning to announce that she will be performing in Shenzen, China on September 11. At the top of the poster is written "Yung Rapunxel II", which had fans freaking out in the comments. Although the OG "Yung Rapunxel" was a song on her excellent debut studio album, Broke With Expensive Taste, Banks tweeted in May that Yung Rapunxel II would be the title of her next album. Based on her Instagram posts of recent recording sessions, it appears the album was recorded in Russia, with producers Miyagi and Andy Panda.

She provided some details on the project in a series of since-deleted tweets. On the alter-ego of Yung Rapunxel, Azealia tweeted: "I really be fighting these demons in real time through music and with the evil words I put into the world. Yung Rapunxel is really the only one brave enough to spy on hell and troll the devil."

The Shenzen show will be free. In response to a fan inquiring in the comments regarding how they could get a ticket, Banks responded to "just be 21+ and come to China". She revealed in replies to other comments that she will be playing the album in full at the show and it will be available on streaming services that same night.

Fun fact: "Yung Rapunxel" was the song that Banks screamed into a megaphone at Coachella in 2015 that subsequently birthed the iconic meme.