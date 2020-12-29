Azealia Banks held nothing back while going at Lana Del Rey on Instagram, Monday. The New York native asked fans whether they thought gravy poured out of Del Rey's arm after the Norman Fucking Rockwell! singer was seen in a cast.

"She is a brick," Banks sings in an Instagram story posted, Monday. "Lana you looking like that fucking hamburger. You need to stay out of that 7-Eleven. Stop shoving that cheeseburger down your throat."

"Do you think gravy poured out when Lana Del Rey broke her arm?" the 29-year-old wrote alongside a picture of Del Rey in a cast.

Del Rey first revealed she had broken her arm while skating earlier this week.

When you see my second video for this album, don’t think that the fact I’m wearing a cast is symbolic for anything other than thinking I was still a pro figure skater. I wiped out on my beautiful skates before the video even began after a long day of figure eights and jumps in the twilight of the dezert. Anyways my fracture isn’t that bad kind of goes with my new bucket hat. Thanks to my beautiful family for my gifts.

Banks and Del Rey previously went at each other on social media, earlier this year, after Del Rey called out Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Cardi B and others, stirring up a major controversy.

