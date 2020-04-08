Almost six years ago, Busta Rhymes and Azealia Banks were on good terms. Back then, he released his track "Partition" featuring Ms. Banks, a remix to Beyoncé's mega-hit. Then, in 2018, Azealia teased another collaboration with Bussa-Buss, but apparently things have taken a turn in the last two years because she recently aired out a few grievances with the hip hop legend.



Cassandra Hannagan / Stringer / Getty Images

According to The Jasmine Brand, Azealia took to her Instagram Story to call out Busta. “When this quarantine is over, I’mma f*ck a lot of y’all n*ggas summers up. Everybody getting violated,” she began. “I got a long list of n*ggas who bout to get a surprise. Y’all never seen how evil this s*it gets. I’m not talking about music. I’m coming to SEE you n*ggas. Each and every last one of you.”

“[Busta Rhymes], you first n*gga. Clear the record before I expose you. Don’t act stupid,” Azealia Banks added. “Call @elis and @chepope and get it done in the next five days.” She then let him know that she's not "f*cking around" and told him he now has four days. "Fat steroid neck son of a b*tch." She ended things by writing, "That wasn't fair. But you still ugly. Ha." Check out a few slides below.

