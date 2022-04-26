Azealia Banks recently shared a screenshot of her new Twitter account after she was able to return to the platform following Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter at $54.20 per share in cash, totaling a cool $44 billion. She captioned the post, "Oh girlssssssssss lmao we are in this bitch."

She also posted to her Instagram story, elaborating on her excitement, "I actually *have* to thank Elon for buying twitter, I actually got back on." She continued, "The amount of money I lost by being banned from twitter and not having access to the fan/consumer base I worked SO HARD TO BUILD SERIOUSLY MADE EVERYTHING SO MUCH MORE DIFFICULT."

In her post, she included her thoughts about Twitter's former co-founder and CEO, Jack Dorsey. "I still think Jack Dorsey was racist AF for that. He knew it would affect my value as an artist because if I don't have access to these channels to promote new music/new merch/concerts etc.... He could effectively stop my bag which is minuscule as fuck compared to his."

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Elsewhere, Banks shared a lengthy post addressing Elon directly, asking him not to "fuck this up for me," in reference to Musk becoming the owner of Twitter. "I NEED THIS TO RELEASE FANTASEA TWO. I am begging you… no more provoking the SEC, no more playing on your investors’ time, PLEASE LEAVE BILL GATES ALONE BEFORE HE OPENS A JAR OF GENETICALLY MODIFIED MOSQUITOES ON YA ASS. Please don’t challenge Putin to a fist fight on twitter. The wrong DA could just bring state charges on you whether or not Putin decided to sue the socks off your feet for threatening him. And he’d win too! A stupid tweet to one of the most ruthless men in the world could have literally cost your entire fortune. You cannot be publicly threatening world leaders!!!!!!!!," Azealia wrote on another post.

Banks has a history of controversial remarks on Twitter, however, in 2016, the company deemed she crossed the line after attacking Zayn Malik with a number of racial slurs sparking her ban. She also entangled herself in an argument with Disney star Skai Jackson around the same time, who told Banks, "You give black women a bad name."

Since Musk's purchase of Twitter, he has put an emphasis on free speech throughout the platform, saying in a press release, "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated."

