Kanye West has many critics but Azealia Banks is certainly among the loudest. The Harlem rapper turned to Instagram where she aired out Ye for his recent behavior, specifically, his rants towards Adidas. Banks said that Adidas owned the name "Yeezy" since 2018, which she says she knows for a fact because of the work she did at Adidas. However, Banks' frustrations doesn't stem from her time with Adidas. She explained that Kanye's anger towards Adidas is a product of karma due to how he dealt with Teyana Taylor's career.



adidas CMO Eric Liedtke and Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. adidas and Kanye West announce the future of their partnership: adidas + KANYE WEST. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS)

"Can you please stop riding white dick and use the same power u used to get that white girl Lana an H&M campaign on Teyana and make her a wealthy black woman?" She wrote. "Teyana was ur little boo for a second and she was 19. You made ALOT of promises to that girl but all you've done is thank I care about 'fade' a beat u sent me in 2012 that I told u fierce was better than," she continued, alleging how he "fucked teyana over via contract just because Kim as jealous."

"You will realize that you've been so busy criticizing women and STEALING ART FROM EVERYONE, bullying your own daughter... That u deserve to be stolen from," she wrote, before listing off a handful of examples to back her argument.

“u dead ass stole ur whole interest in fashion from Dee & Ricky. U tried stealing death grips sound and failed miserably… U brought a stolen render of an airplane to the Oval Office. Crackheads had leather jogging pants in 1981. If everyone can just *steal* ur sh*t Maybe it’s time to realize you don’t really HAVE anything. Addidas wasn’t going to make u billionaire and not keep rights to the name of the shoe. Just be realistic and stop trying to paint the white people you traded out plenty of black investors for — for your obsession with white approval.”

Banks later called out Kanye West for claiming bankruptcy, which she said was a product of the Watch The Throne tour. She then alluded to Kanye buying Julia Fox and another man Birkin bags while allegedly spending Teyana Taylor's budget for PR and music videos.

Banks rant also went onto target rappers who are boycotting Adidas, including Diddy, who she believes should be boycotted himself.