Is there a new man in Azealia Banks's life? The multihyphenate artist suggests so in her most recent series of Instagram posts. Banks is one who often steals the spotlight with her controversial takes on pop culture and celebrity news, but there hasn't been much said about her romances as of late. Most recently, Banks captured attention after digging up her dead pet cat in order to complete a little taxidermy, and once that dust settled, she returned with a message telling Megan Thee Stallion she needed to move on from the shooting incident that occurred last July.



On Monday (February 8), Azealia Banks returned with some news, this time as a "power couple" with artist Ryder Ripps. It's reported that Ripps is the creative director for OKFocus, a company that has worked with a slew of artists including Drake, Kanye West, and Travis Scott, as well as brands including Nike and Gucci.

While Banks has kept her relationship quite mysterious for the time being, she did share two photos as well as a brief video of herself holding hands with Ripps. The pair shared heart and love-couple emojis leaving Banks's fans to believe that she definitely won't be alone this Valentine's Day. Check out Azealia Banks's post below.



