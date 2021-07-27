Not long after it was reported that they were set to collaborate together back in 2018, Azealia Banks and Grimes had a public fallout. Banks would leak alleged text messages from Grimes about the singer's boyfriend Elon Musk and the social media frenzy continued as the ladies exchange a war of words. Things have been relatively quiet as it pertains to the animosity between these two, but Grimes is picking up the torch as she recently revealed that her next single targets her former associate.

At the Splendour XR festival, Grimes performed her unreleased track "100% Tragedy," and she explained that the song is about "having to defeat azealia banks when she tried to destroy my life."



Neilson Barnard / Staff / Getty Images

Those years ago, Banks accused Grimes of allegedly introducing Musk to marijuana and claimed that she had been waiting on the singer in the billionaire's home for days. Banks also accused Grimes of using meth and stated that Musk used acid. After learning about Grimes's latest remarks, Banks couldn't pass up the opportunity to respond.

"So you go make a bootleg @inna song about it. Yikes," she reportedly wrote. "Grimes def has some psychosexual obsession with me. i think it's bitterness cuz she doesn't have the musical capacity i have. everything she does is out of pretentiousness and it comes out like that … while everything i do is out of natural swag & geniusness lmaoo. Starting to notice all the weird undercover millennial racists hide out on discord."

Yesterday (July 25), Banks also reportedly posted and deleted an Instagram Story where she issued a loose threat. "Really thought I did you a favor by not responding to that subpoena....., i just May happen to have all those extra texts/screenshots/evidence Laying around somewhere."

This seems to be only the beginning. Look through a few screenshots below.

