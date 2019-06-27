Azealia Banks has been one of the most controversial rappers in the world for the last few years. She's started feuds with everyone from Kanye West to Lana Del Rey and she has even shown off the closet she uses to sacrifice chickens. Banks is certainly not your girl next door type. She makes stunning music though and because of her brash personality, it often gets overlooked. In fact, for the last couple of years, the majority of headlines she's made has had to do with the wild shit she says on social media. Now, there's finally something positive to report on the New York artist because she's found the love of her life and is showing him off to the world.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram today to introduce all of her fans to her new man, posting a couple of boo'd up shots. "I want to introduce the world to my boyfriend," wrote the rapper as her man furrowed his brow. "This is the love of my life. I’m so happy I found you and can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together." She uploaded a second shot of them together, sipping some tropical beverages.

Last week, Azealia informed her supporters that she no longer intends on releasing new music. She said that we don't "deserve" to hear what she's been working on. Hopefully, that changes.