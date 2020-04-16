Azealia Banks is one of the most talented female rappers of all-time. Although her legacy has been tainted, she remains one of the women who pushed forward a female inclusion in the genre when they wasn't getting any love. We were even confident enough to place her debut album, Broke With Expensive Taste, on our list of the top twenty-five hip-hop debuts of this century.

Still, despite her clear talent, the 28-year-old recording artist continues to make headlines for her alternative lifestyle instead of her art.

The latest example of this comes as part of the new issue of NOTION Magazine, where a former collaborator shares the advice he received from Banks when he considered taking up witchcraft.



Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

You've likely heard about the rapper sacrificing chickens in her closet. Apparently, she also collects snake blood as well.

"In my beginning days of doing witchcraft, I asked her for some advice on a spell," says pop author Alex Kazemi about Azealia. "She was like, 'Why don't you just go down to the river, find a garter snake, cut it and use its blood?'"

While the extent of Azealia Banks' talent seemingly knows no borders, the extent of her madness is somewhere around that point too.

