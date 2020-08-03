Azealia Banks is officially bald, shaving her head in what she referred to as a "2007 Britney Spears" moment and enjoying her new look.

"I'm about to have my Britney Spears moment," joked the New York rapper as she taped the whole thing. "I feel like Britney bitch on some 2007 shit. I'm going to shave my head, bitch, just to feel fresh again."

In the video, Banks explains that she chopped off her hair partly because of the coronavirus pandemic, explaining that she doesn't want all the upkeep of going to the hairdresser when she could potentially get sick or make other people sick.



John Sciulli/Getty Images

"The way these coronavirus cases are going around, I'm very scared to have someone take care of my natural hair," she said. "I'm going to keep a baldie and I'm going to rock my wigs."

She said that, because of her long nails, it's pretty difficult to braid her own hair. The entire moment was captured on camera for her millions of followers to live out with her.

"I just took my first baldie shower and I'm sitting here thinking that was the most rejuvenating thing I've ever felt in my life," claimed Azealia after doing the deed. "I'm about to be bald for fucking ever. That was the best shower I've ever taken in my fucking life."

What do you think of her new look?

[via]