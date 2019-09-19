It looks like the longstanding feud between Azealia Banks and Elon Musk continues. The drama between these two surfaced in 2018 after Banks had a rift with Musk and his former girlfriend—and Banks's former friend—music artist Grimes. Banks made claims that Musk was on drugs, she called him an alien, and revealed an alleged private business conversation she overheard him engaged in on the phone while she was visiting his home.

By now, most of us know that if Banks has a bone to pick with a foe, she does so brashly and publicly, and it looks like Musk is still a target. Banks made a cryptic post-and-delete announcement on Instagram where she stated that she has an unreleased track titled In "96' Corolla (Motorman)" that describes the tale of a fictional character named "Alon Dust."

"It tells the story of an ungrateful technocrat who's ego become too big for his britches." She adds, "Set in 3030, a wealthy technocrat devises the perfect scheme to entice poor people into allowing their brains to be used as na interface: Neuralink. The Venture turns out to be catastrophic with his own device being recognized by the software as a threat. The A.I. Overlord, (originally played by @impoppy, now played by me) sings the soundtrack to his deactivation. The technocrat's neural activity is cut off via satellite, rendering him a vegetable and erasing him as a threat to humanity. The World is saved and the people rejoice."

Neuralink, of course, is Musk's real-life, highly-clandestine project that, when completed, will help paralyzed individuals to control electronic devices. There are certainly concerns regarding brain reading/threading devices, hence Banks's story of the creator of Neuralink's life being ended by, in her words, a "public execution." Check out Banks' now-deleted post below as well as her previous comments about Musk below.