Azealia Banks has been using Kanye West to promote her new single, telling fans that the record is about the music and fashion mogul's "throbbing Black billionaire c**k." On the cover artwork for the song, the rapper's nails spell out Kanye's name. Her latest outrageous antics continue as she pushes the record, sharing a photo with West on Friday morning.

As her single "F*ck Him All Night" continues to perform well amongst the new releases last night, Azealia fueled the fire by sharing a picture of herself with Kanye from a few years ago, referring to them as "Mom & Dad."



John Sciulli/Getty Images

Previously, Azealia told her followers that she wanted to have a child with Kanye. After her comments started getting attention, she backtracked and remarked that she was simply joking. After her failed engagement with Ryder Ripps, maybe she's actually serious about getting into a relationship with Kanye. Supermodel Irina Shayk may have something to say about that, though.

Azealia and Kanye haven't always had a strong relationship. In fact, in the past, they've been rivals. Azealia has used her platform to insult West and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian on numerous occasions. She seems to have turned around on Kanye though.