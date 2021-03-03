After years of attacking her peers on social media, Azealia Banks appears to be turning things around with the help of her new fiancé Ryder Ripps, who encouraged her to create a list of people she loves and share it on social media. On Tuesday, she shared her first list, which included people like Donald Trump, Candace Owens, North West, and herself. It seems the exercise proved to be a cleansing one for the "212" rapper because, on Wednesday morning, she posted yet another "love list" on Instagram with a new batch of names.

Possibly attempting to reverse the narrative that she's a hater, Azealia Banks added a whole slew of new names to the "love list", and this one is far less controversial than yesterday's. Alongside artists like Q-Tip, Jay-Z, 50 Cent, Lil Durk, Sean Paul, Mo'Nique, Burna Boy, Mariah Carey, and more, Azealia claimed to have love for Vivica A. Fox, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Safaree Samuels, Jennifer Lopez, the late Aaliyah, and O.T. Genasis. The majority of her picks are pretty tame, but she curiously also added in the Hamburglar of McDonald's fame, which confused a lot of fans in her comments.

"I didn’t feel like being a hater today so I wrote another love list," she said on Instagram.

Her latest initiative started after she took aim at T.I. and the allegations that he is currently facing alongside his wife Tiny. The two are facing very serious sexual abuse, rape, and drugging allegations by over a dozen women, and Azealia took time to bash the Atlanta rapper on Instagram Stories yesterday. She also explained her love for Candace Owens and said that, while she doesn't agree with everything she says, she does think that she's "insane" because of the way people have reacted to her commentary on social media, drawing comparisons to her own situation.

What do you think of Azealia's love list today?