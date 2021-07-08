When you enter the world of Azealia Banks, you should be expecting all kinds of antics. After nearly a decade of time in the spotlight, the 30-year-old rapper remains one of the most relevant women in rap. However, she's been effectively blacklisted from a percentage of the industry because of her hateful rants on social media, often targeting Lizzo, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and others. Azealia seemingly also has a lot of hatred in her heart for Kanye West, so fans were confused when she started to tease her new single by wearing nails reading the billionaire's name.

The track is officially released, titled "Fuck Him All Night." It's about... well, you should already know what it's about from the title. Some saw the record as a direct message to her long-time rival Kanye, but according to the artist herself, "Fuck Him All Night" is not a record that disses 'Ye.

"This is about fuckin him all day and fucking him all night," said Banks about her new song and Kanye West. "This is about the throbbing black billionaire cock. Get into it."

Azealia previously said that she wanted to have a baby with Kanye following his divorce from Kim Kardashian West, but she later backtracked and said she was simply joking. Do you think she's playing around or does she actually want to get with 'Ye?



