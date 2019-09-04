Another day, another Azealia Banks rant. If it weren't for her outrageous online antics, we would probably never hear about the New York-based rapper again. Despite her ridiculous amount of musical talent, she's managed to talk herself out of any sort of industry success after she attacked, like, everybody in the world. If you peep her Instagram story, she will regularly either be pushing soap products or talking mad shit about Cardi B, Lil Nas X, or a number of others. The star rapper is not the right woman to mess with. If she doesn't like you -- and even if she does, in this case -- she will drag you all over her page. This time, she took aim at the pop star of the moment: Lizzo.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

During her most recent online rant, Azealia Banks made it clear that she thinks Lizzo is extremely talented but still, she managed to insult the "Truth Hurts" artist all the same. Leaving behind a series of lengthy social media comments, Banks made her statement clear. "The fact that the public and the media has been keeping this fat girl joke going for so long is honestly peak boredom," she wrote. "This song is not good nor is the dumpy fat girl spectacle live set she does. Saddest bit is that the girl is legit talented and truly only being allowed to shine so long as she allows herself to be this millenial mammy of sorts," added the controversial figure about her hit single.

Later in the comments, she suggested that Lizzo is pandering to a white audience by "making a fool" out of herself. "She looks like she is making a fool of her black self for a white American public," she said. In the same breath, she dissed Adele, Cardi B, Lil Nas X, and others. Is anybody surprised, to be honest? This is Azealia Banks after all. She loves to talk shit and she'll do so until the end of time.

