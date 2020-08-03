Over the years, Azealia Banks has made some pretty brash claims about her peers. She's been involved in numerous feuds with a who's who of talented artists, including Kanye West. Their beef was rehashed after Kanye went forward with his Presidential campaign, revealing his anti-abortion stance, which angered Banks and plenty of people across the nation.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Azealia Banks allegedly spoke out against Kanye, claiming that he's a "closeted homosexual" and saying that he's been lying about his bipolar disorder.

Responding to the Yeezy designer saying that people did him dirty by getting up in arms about his tearful breakdown about nearly aborting his daughter, Azealia reminded him that a lot of mothers have also cried because they cannot bring a child into the world.



Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

"Are you privy to the fact that maybe a lot of those mothers did not want to abort their child, you know? Maybe due to systematic racism and you know, economic equality," said Azealia on her story. "Maybe they had to give their babies up. Maybe there was a lot of tears that the women had to fucking cry, you know. You ever stop to think about that, motherfucker? No, because you don't have fucking bipolar disorder. N***a, you're a closeted homosexual. That's what this is really all about."

She didn't manage to support the claims with any evidence, instead saying that he's turned to the church to "cleanse himself of the demons" and threatening to expose some of the "homo shit" he's done.

Kanye has not responded to Azealia Banks.

