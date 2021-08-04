As she prepares to perform for her sold-out show at Webster Hall in just a few weeks, Azealia Banks had a few things to get off of her chest. The multi-dimensional artist has often shaken things up with her controversial commentary on all things pop culture and politics, and earlier today (August 3), she added her two cents to the continued conversation regarding DaBaby.

Since his Rolling Loud Miami moment and the apologies that followed, DaBaby has been booted from at least a half-dozen festivals. He was even slated to headline a radio station's summer concert, but they claimed they decided to cancel it altogether and noted that the rapper's scandal was partially to blame.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

Azealia Banks is all for DaBaby facing the consequences of his actions, but she doesn't believe his comments at Rolling Loud should be the reason he's being "canceled." She took to her Instagram Story to drop off a note about an assault that occurred in March 2020.

"Y'all should have BEEN canceled dababy when he was caught on camera punching a female fan in the face," she wrote. "I'm not believing any of this performative canceling ppl are doing now when everyone was so quick to forget that happened. Apology or not, keep him canceled."

The incident in question occurred in Tampa when DaBaby was making his way on stage and a light from a fan's phone blinded the rapper as he walked by. DaBaby retaliated by hitting the woman in the face so hard that she fell to the ground and bystanders immediately went to her aid as the rapper moved on. He later issued an apology and stated that he couldn't see her because of the light and thought that she was a man.

Check out Azealia Banks's post and watch a news report about the 2020 incident below.



Instagram