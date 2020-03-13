Rapper Azealia Banks has always maintained a pretty petite figure throughout her career, but there was a point in time where she joined the "thicc" gang for a bit. Making for a very interesting Throwback Thursday post yesterday, AB reflected back on that era with a photo that could at the very least be described as eye-grabbing.



David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Heavensake

"Hmmm, maybe I should gain that weight back," she wrote as a caption to the flick, which shows the sometimes-controversial femcee rocking what looks like a leather g-string. The image is from a photoshoot that Azealia released back in fall 2018 while promoting her tour at the time, and the color scheme is very reminiscent of her critically-acclaimed debut album Broke with Expensive Taste. Many of her fans agreed that she should bring back the booty, with one writing in the comments, "There’s nothing wrong with the Thickzelia! I love her." As long as she can steer clear of the drama that's unfortunatley been associated with her brand heavily over the past few years or so, we definitely wouldn't mind seeing Azealia making a comeback looking just as stunning as the pic suggests.

Check out Azealia Banks' black and white g-string photo below: