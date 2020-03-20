Azealia Banks Puts Spin On Interpol Tune "Slow Hands"

Azealia Banks has always drawn influence beyond the realm of hip-hop, and her latest single "Slow Hands" finds her looking toward the indie-rock sphere for inspiration. In fact, the track is a cover of Interpol's lead Antics single, which has since become one of the acclaimed band's most iconic tracks. Yet Banks is not about to lay down a carbon copy of Paul Banks and company's slow-burning guitar-driven classic -- instead, she opts to put her own twist on it, reimaging the track with a bouncy and approachable groove.

It's hard to truly unpack the lyricism here, as they were penned by Paul Banks and not Azealia, but it is curious as to why she picked this song to cover. Perhaps the melody simply lent itself well to her vision. Perhaps she is a die-hard Interpol fan who calls the original "Slow Hands" a favorite tune. Either way, it's an interesting release from the divisive yet undeniably versatile artist. Not to mention talented, showcasing impressive vocal chops throughout.

It should be noted that longtime fans have likely heard Banks' version of "Slow Hands" before, but this marks the first time we're seeing it on Digital Streaming Platforms. Be sure to support the singer slash rapper, and if you like what you hear, consider giving Interpol's OG version a spin; there's always time for Antics.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I submit, my incentive is romance

I watched the pole dance of the stars

We rejoice because the hurting is so painless

From the distance of passing cars

But I am married to your charms and grace

I just go crazy like the good old days