Yesterday, FKA twigs released a music video for "holy terrain", the Future-featuring second single off her upcoming album, MAGDALENE. FKA twigs is known to supply stunning visuals, often including impressive dancing and intricate acrobatics. The "holy terrain" video shows the singer accompanied by a group of dancers in a blue-tinged, desolate desert. It received praise, as her videos usually do, but one Azealia Banks stan vigilantly noted some similarities with Banks' video for her track, "Yung Rapunxel", off her 2014 debut studio album, Broke With Expensive Taste.

The fan's tweet compared two stills from each video. While Banks is often criticized for seeming out of pocket when jumping at other artists, when the stills are put side-by-side, it's hard to deny that twigs or someone involved in the shoot took inspiration from the "Yung Rapunxel" video. Both videos feature close-up shots of the artists with colorful contact lenses against monochromatic backgrounds. FKA twigs also appears to have closely copied the shot of Banks atop a bull in a dark setting.

The comparison tweet garnered 200 retweets and 1,000 likes, which is probably what led to it popping up on Banks' radar. She posted a screenshot of the tweet on Instagram with the caption, "Big love. Thanks for the nod sis @fkatwigs." While this can come across as sarcasm, it appears Azealia genuinely interpreted the "holy terrain" video as an homage to her work. In the comments, when a fan suggested that the similarities were "positive", Banks replied that she "[lives] for twigs" and that twigs "gets [her]". Banks made headlines back in 2016 when she mocked Rihanna's vogueing, claiming FKA twigs does it better.

Banks has called out many artists in the past for jacking her style, including SZA both with an outfit and a music video.

Coincidentally, Banks is dropping a project tonight entitled, Yung Rapunxel II. Not much info has been shared on the project, aside from her initial plans to premiere it at a show in Shenzen, China.