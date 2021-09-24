Earlier today, Elon Musk and Grimes broke the news that they’ve decided to separate after several years and one child together. “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,“ the latter told Page Six.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

@azealiabanks/Instagram

There have been several reactions to the big news, but one that stands out from all the rest comes from Azealia Banks, who shared some choice words about Musk.

“Ok girl, can we finally make those darn songs now that apartheid Clyde is out of the way? We were really supposed to eat these bitches up,” the “212” wrote on her Instagram story over a screenshot of an article about the pair’s split.

What Banks is referring to takes us all the way back to 2018, when she was surmounted to the home of Musk and his girlfriend to work on a collaboration with the Canadian star.

In a strange turn of events, Banks revealed via social media that she was stuck waiting at the pair’s house for days; she even compared the scenario to the twisted horror film, Get Out.

The rapper then went on an Instagram rant, lashing out at both Grimes and Musk, even calling her fellow musician a, “dirty-sneaker-inbred-out of the woods-Pabst beer pussy meth-head junkie” who has been spreading her boyfriend’s business around.

It appears that two years later, Banks has forgotten about her beef with the mother of one, and is ready to help her get through her breakup with some therapeutic studio time.

