mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Azealia Banks Gets Freaky On New Single "Fuck Him All Night"

Alex Zidel
July 08, 2021 09:41
342 Views
00
3
Azealia BanksAzealia Banks
Azealia Banks

Fuck Him All Night
Azealia Banks

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Azealia Banks returns with her X-rated new single "Fuck Him All Night."


Azealia Banks broke onto the scene with her genre-bending single "212," which remains as hard-hitting nearly ten years later. The track was unapologetic in nature, giving us a glimpse of the chokehold that Azealia would hold over the world for the next decade. While she hasn't topped herself yet, the house-inspired 30-year-old rapper remains as relevant as ever -- mostly because of non-music related things though.

In recent weeks, the controversial rap star has been teasing her latest single, titled "Fuck Him All Night." The track features a provocative cover artwork that was made to stir up conversation. Azealia wears nails with the name of her rival Kanye West, but the track is supposedly more of a love letter to Yeezy, and not a diss.

"This is about fuckin him all day and fucking him all night," frankly said the rapper on Instagram Stories this morning about the song. "This is about the throbbing black billionaire cock. Get into it."

Listen for yourself below. What do you think of Azealia Banks' new single?

Quotable Lyrics:

My pussy lips visible like I'm H to the Izzo
Shorty telling me my pussy fat like Lizzo
All these bitches is zeroes, still not a DeNiro
I'm high like Sharon Stone in Casino

Azealia Banks
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  3
  342
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Azealia Banks Kanye West new music new song
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Azealia Banks Gets Freaky On New Single "Fuck Him All Night"
00
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject