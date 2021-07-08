Azealia Banks Gets Freaky On New Single "Fuck Him All Night"

Azealia Banks broke onto the scene with her genre-bending single "212," which remains as hard-hitting nearly ten years later. The track was unapologetic in nature, giving us a glimpse of the chokehold that Azealia would hold over the world for the next decade. While she hasn't topped herself yet, the house-inspired 30-year-old rapper remains as relevant as ever -- mostly because of non-music related things though.

In recent weeks, the controversial rap star has been teasing her latest single, titled "Fuck Him All Night." The track features a provocative cover artwork that was made to stir up conversation. Azealia wears nails with the name of her rival Kanye West, but the track is supposedly more of a love letter to Yeezy, and not a diss.

"This is about fuckin him all day and fucking him all night," frankly said the rapper on Instagram Stories this morning about the song. "This is about the throbbing black billionaire cock. Get into it."

Listen for yourself below. What do you think of Azealia Banks' new single?

Quotable Lyrics:

My pussy lips visible like I'm H to the Izzo

Shorty telling me my pussy fat like Lizzo

All these bitches is zeroes, still not a DeNiro

I'm high like Sharon Stone in Casino