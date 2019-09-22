So, Azealia Banks watched Savage X Fenty Show, which became available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. While most viewers were overflowing with positive things to say about the behind-the-scenes look at Rihanna's NYFW event, unsurprisingly, Banks did not. As she is prone to do, Banks took to Instagram to post stories sharing her caustic thoughts until the dashes at the top of the screen became microscopic.

After watching the nearly-hourlong documentary of the fashion show that is being praised for its choreography, set design and inclusivity, Banks' main takeaway was that she thinks Rihanna isn't looking too good. She explains that she's taking aim at her appearance because Rih once posted a photo of Banks where her "edges were like missing," which she claims started off their beef. Banks believes the table have now turned, as she mocks Rih's "bald ass fucking edges." Banks is transparent about where her anger is stemming from, arguing that Rihanna should get more flack, rather than it being a "cultural joke to joke on Azealia Banks." She also targets Jay-Z and Diddy for "being the cultural barometers for Black women's beauty" and "really selling this to [her]."

After finishing her tirade on Rih's hair, Banks shifts to her body."We will have no fucking fat Black icons on this fucking side," Banks asserts. While Rihanna's lingerie line has been admired for promoting body types that were not highlighted in mainstream fashion before - or welcomed on the runway - Banks does not agree with the message of body positivity. This should not come as a shock because she also fat-shamed Lizzo a few weeks ago. Many tweeted that the Savage x Fenty show did everything that the Victoria's Secret show should have been doing for years, but Banks argues that VS remains superior. "We still want to be skinny Victoria's Secret angels. We do not want to be fucking fat Fenty savages," she said.

Anyway, stream Savage X Fenty Show here.