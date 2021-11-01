mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Azealia Banks Drops "Tarantula" & "Wings Of A Butterfly"

Aron A.
November 01, 2021 14:31
Azealia Banks delivers a double whammy with her new singles, "Tarantula" and "Wings Of A Butterfly."


10+ years in the game, and Azealia Banks has proven that she's fearless in whatever creative space she occupies. She's proven that she can go bar-for-bar with the best of 'em, though each project and single she's released has shown that there's no limitation to genres. 

It's evident in her latest release, which serves as a double-sided single. This weekend, Banks blessed fans with her latest offerings, "Tarantula" and "Wings Of A Butterfly." The singles arrive as Banks prepares to hit the road and builds anticipation for her forthcoming project, Fantasea II: The Second Wave, which is supposed to be dropping soon.

Check out the latest singles from Azealia Banks, "Tarantula" and "Wings Of A Butterfly" below, and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics
I walk across the ceiling at night, I see you through all eight of my eyes
I'll zip-line, venom inside
Blood boils you awake, and you're paralyzed

Azealia Banks
