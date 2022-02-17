Following an explosive fight with Julia Fox, Azealia Banks sets her sights on Kanye West. Yesterday (February 15), Banks went after Fox, dubbing her an "escort" and targeting the actress's son by calling him a "crack baby." This caused Fox to retaliate and soon, the women were sharing screenshots of private conversations where they were asking one another for favors, including Banks allegedly questioning Fox about her drug connections.

It was during this time that many found out that Fox was a recovering addict and Banks even uploaded a photo of what looked to be Fox injecting herself with a needle. The vicious tit-for-tat took over social media platforms for hours, and today, Banks returned with a few words for West.



Victor Boyko / Stringer / Getty Images

"Run me my f*ckin' money! You out here giving my phone number out to people that I don't f*ckin' know, they hit me up on my f*ckin' phone. Everything but my f*ckin' money. You play too much... There's other b*tches that think it's cute but I really don't think it's cute. I think it's kinda homo."

She added that "at the base" of the conflict is this debt that West allegedly owes her. "I don't give a f*ck about Julia Fox," said Banks. This all keeps evolving in ways that no one could have expected. Check it out below.