Azealia Banks has made her disdain for Beyoncé well known via social media over the years, and on Monday (September 5), the "Luxury" songstress had a few more choice words for the mother of three, as well as Kim Kardashian, JAY-Z, and Sam Smith.

First, the New York native laid into the KUWTK alum, reposting a message that reads "Kim Kardashian says a vegan diet helps with her Psoriasis. We asked an RDN to weigh in" on her own Story. "Wasn't she just eating cheese n sausage with Fleet Davidson?" Banks wrote above the image.

Azealia Banks in 2021 -- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"Sis [you] need some REST, a bar of count countess and a high dose of some kind of sulphuric compound every day. Also, we noticed [you] drinking alcohol. Vegan ain't gonna save [you] while you're drinking alcohol ma'am."

In the next slide, though, Banks changed her tune completely, praising the mother of four before turning her wrath to Beyoncé. "You have to give Kim her props for making [it] to 40 [and] still looking better than all of her contemporaries and about 88% of young women," the performer began.

"I never in a million years thought Kim K would look healthier, more alert, more sober and overall happier and in control of her shit than Beyoncé."

@azealiabanks/Instagram Story

The next page found Banks ranting about the Houston-born multihyphenate even more. "Hate comparing but Bey really dropped the ball on the aspirational pieces," she said. "She looks sooooo obviously sad with JAY-Z, and watching that every drain year after year just turns me off from how powerful she seemed to me as a kid."

"Personal Power is the [most] important power you have as a woman," Banks declared. "She outgrew him about 10 years ago but lowkey too prideful to let another bitch have him (Another reason I avoid Saggitarian men like the plague, they are some secretive untrustworthy motherf*ckers)."

@azealiabanks/Instagram Story

According to Azealia, Beyoncé "never ever got over whatever hoe shit [JAY-Z] was doing in the 90s." The controversial 31-year-old then urged the Destiny's Child alum to "run away from home and find a Jamaican man who cooks and cleans and just chill."

"Dead ass mean this with the most love ever – it's time for you to get some NEW D*CK, so you can have some new energy and inspiration!!! That JAY-Z d*ck is out of steam honey. Leave his deflated ass where he is, he would do it to you."

Read the rest of Azealia Banks' latest Instagram rant below

@azealiabanks/Instagram Story

@azealiabanks/Instagram Story

@azealiabanks/Instagram Story

@azealiabanks/Instagram Story