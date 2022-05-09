Azealia Banks has returned to Twitter following Elon Musk's acquisition of the platform, and it hasn't taken her long to get back to her usual business of airing out other celebrities who engage in shady practices. While past rants have seen her target Kanye West, this time around, the "212" hitmaker spilled the tea on Lady Gaga, who allegedly has some issues with Nicki Minaj.

As VladTV reports, Banks' gossip came out after fans suggested that she should collaborate with the "Just Dance" singer on a future song. "No. That woman has zero respect for Black women," she wrote on Monday, May 9th.

"I cannot ever respect her for literally asking me to beef with Nicki Minaj on her behalf, I refuse and send a less incendiary song, insinuates that we're gonna spill Nicki's *human blood* (f*cking eye roll)," she continued.

In another post, the 30-year-old called out Gaga for allegedly mocking the late Aaliyah and doing an R. Kelly collab "out of spite." She tweeted, "To slight the multi-decade Queen of Reinvention (Madonna), the everlasting iconic Queen of Effortless style, grace, beauty, RESILIENCE, and class (Aaliyah), openly admit to trying to distract Beyoncé during rehearsal, while sis is literally a less iconic Ace of Base tribute act."

"The gays have been falling for her hodgepodge pseudo bs for years," Banks slandered the House of Gucci actress before throwing in some Lana Del Rey shade as well. "Like her deep deep jealously and hatred for Nicki Minaj and the sneaky shit she was saying and trying to do behind the scenes was just gross," the Harlem native concluded.

"If I want to beef or pop shit about Nicki I will do so on my own accord. I will never do a white woman's bidding for her. TUH."

