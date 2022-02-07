Azealia Banks says that people need to stop making "excuses for Kanye," and slammed West for his recent treatment of Kim Kardashian. Banks ranted about West and Kardashian's relationship in a statement on her Instagram story, Sunday.

“Y’all are making way too many excuses for Kanye,” she began her post. “This is the second time he has publicly bullied North West. First with the abortion sh*t, and now putting her on blast on his Instagram page as if she’s some sort of criminal.”



Banks continued: “Kanye had no problem with that magazine cover where North had on a f*cking belly top and purple eyeliner with her little buds showing thru the shirt, he thought it was fashion. You all said nothing.”

Over the weekend, West claimed that Kardashian would not let him bring their kids to Chicago for a basketball game. He also alleged that Kardashian said West tried to have a hit put out on her.

“Kanye is an abusive psychopath, it’s beyond mental illness,” she said. “Stop trying to help him and start trying to help the poor child that he keeps on trying to embarrass and abuse publicly to garner sympathy for his ashy ass.”

