Azealia Banks & Slim Dollars Connect On Lunice-Produced "Six Flags"

Azealia Banks might not be flooding the streets with new music but everything she has dropped in recent memory has been solid. 2020's run further showcased her versatility with songs like "Slow Hands" and "Salichon" as well as more trap-influenced records like the Lex Luger-assisted, "Black Madonna."

This week, she returned with the first drop of 2021, "Six Flags." The sexually-charged anthem find her and Slim Dollars swapping bars over Lunice's electrifying production. Azealia kicks things off on the first verse before sliding to the verse where she describes her bedroom activities to rides at Six Flags. Banks' flow is sharp and tight but it's Slim Dollars who brings a more loose delivery that perfectly compliments both Lunice's production and Azealia's hook.

Check the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

It's that new-new, y'all bitches witness

I shoot you likÐµ doot-doot!

Fry these n***as like chickÐµn gizzards

Black Barbie hit digits

Tell that bitch to go mind her fuckin' business

