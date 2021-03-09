The other day, we reported on how Azealia Banks and her fiancee, Ryder Ripps, recorded a sex tape to upload to the blockchain, and sell as an NFT. NFT, a non-fungible token, has currently become the word du-jour, with Jack Dorsey even hopping on the trend to sell the first-ever tweet as an NFT, and Grimes selling video art.

Basically, the idea is that you can own a piece of "digital art" - i.e. a meme, GIF, video, piece of text, etc, as a crypto token. These items, however, are all non-fungible, in the sense that they are unique to themselves and there does not exist any one similar. For example, you cannot trade Jack Dorsey's first-ever tweet for another of Jack Dorsey's first-ever tweets - it simply does not exist, it's a one-off item. Whereas bitcoin is fungible, and can be traded for other identical bitcoin that are not irreplaceable.

Purchasing an NFT, such as Azealia Banks' sex tape with Ryder Ripps, gives the buyer ownership over the item, which itself has cache. Now that we're done unpacking the jargon, the update on Azealia and her man's sex tape is that it sold for more than $17,000. At the time we first posted about, it was going for around $16,000.

The buyer is reportedly Rulton Fyder, who purchased it for the asking price-- 10.00 ETH, or $17,240.40-- nine hours after it was listed. Thus, Fyder now in full ownership of the audio, the WAV file, a 1 of 1 signed LP vinyl record, as well as rights for distribution and display.

The description for the audio sex tape NFT reads as follows:

This sale is for the full rights and sole access to the first audio sex-tape to be minted on the blockchain. Recorded in February 2021 by Azealia Banks and boyfriend, Ryder Ripps, this sound based artwork is sure to titillate for its full 24:22 duration. Upon purchase, a WAV file will be delivered to the buyer in addition to a 1 of 1 signed LP vinyl record. Full ownership, including limitless distribution and display rights are included in this sale. Don't miss out on this historic & sexy event.

Following the sale, Azealia Banks has taken to her Instagram stories to further express her opinion on the crypto world, NFTs, and why she chose to sell a sex tape, as well as congratulate her lover on their sale.

"Literally- the most expensive NFT ever," she revealed in the caption. "Dont you love how We came saw and conquered this shit in a matter of 48hrs? The fucking iconnery @ryder_ripps."

In her stories, she started with a message on why she feels like "this crypto shit is a scam," and continued in another story where she spoke directly on the selling of her audio sex tape, and why she did it. Azealia basically reasons that the value of sex will remain high in 100 years from now (alongside things like food and drink), while the value of "your goofy 3D cherubs," for example, will evaporate. From there, she spirals into democratizing food.

The rapper wrote:

"I sold a sextape on blockchain because I honestly feel like a lot of the digital art being collected is worth zero. 100 years from now absolutely no one is gonna give two shits about your goofy 3D cherubs or your stupid ass fuzzy teletubby.... 100 years from now people will still be having sex, eating food and drinking water. I don't understand the crypto enthusiasts' democratization of wealth rhetoric when the fact that many people barely have access to clean water nad basic hygiene... Like can we democratize the food first?"

What do you think about her reasoning? Check out her full IG Stories below.

