Azealia Banks says her former manager, Prospect Park CEO Jeff Kwatinetz, feigned being interested in a romantic relationship with her in order to swindle her out of money. Banks is counter-suing Kwatinetz for breach of contract and fraud as Kwatinetz is suing her for extortion.

“[Kwatinetz] attempted to control and manipulate Banks so he could eventually steal from her, by charming the 23-year-old from Harlem and attempting to convince her that he loved her,” Banks' court filing states, according to Rolling Stone. “He would repeatedly tell her in e-mails that he loved her, had sleepovers with her and sent her gifts.”

She also accuses Kwatinetz of “blurring the lines between a fiduciary and a romantic suitor so that he could take financial advantage” of her.



Banks says she was paid just $15,344.94 for her debut album despite it earning $1,490,460.00 in profits.

In response, Kwatinetz issued a statement to Rolling Stone, accusing Banks of "acting irresponsibly and dangerously."

“Ms. Banks is a talented artist, but she has been acting irresponsibly and dangerously for years,” the rep told Rolling Stone Thursday. “Ms. Banks’ cross-complaint has no merit and is nothing more than a PR stunt. Mr. Kwatinetz will vindicate his rights in court, where he will prove that Ms. Banks’ allegations are false and slanderous.”

The next court date for the case is scheduled for Feb. 1, 2022.





